ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — High School basketball season is really starting to pick up.
Thursday, Primetime 585 caught all the action as East High beat World of Inquiry in boys basketball and Northstar edged out Chesterson in girls action.
More Primetime 585
- Primetime 585: East vs WOI boys, Northstar vs Chesterson girls basketball
- Primetime 585: East Rochester vs Greece Athena-Odyssey girls basketball
- Primetime 585: Penfield vs Northeast boys basketball
- Primetime 585: Canandaigua vs Fairport boys hockey
- Aquinas opens Section V basketball season with win over Vertus