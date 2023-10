BROCKPORT, N.Y. (WROC) — Pittsford Sutherland beat Brockport Monday in boys soccer.

But the score was secondary as the Brockport school community is mourning the loss of Ethan Miller, who passed away last week at the age of 19.

Miller was a life-long soccer player who had battled lymphoma during his freshman year at SUNY Brockport.

Primetime 585 spoke with coaches and players from both teams as they remembered and honored Ethan.