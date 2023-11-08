ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Alexander beat Elba in three sets in the Class D crossover game to reach regionals.
Primetime 585 spoke with the Alexander girls volleyball team after their big win.
More Primetime 585
- Primetime 585: Alexander vs Elba girls volleyball
- Primetime 585 Spotlight Teams: Fairport boys and girls volleyball
- Fairport, Schroeder, Irondequoit, Sutherland girls volleyball win sectional titles
- Fairport boys volleyball grabs Class A crown after five-set thriller
- Pittsford girls swimming wins 22nd straight sectional title