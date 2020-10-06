Postscript with Adam Chodak: World Smile Day

Skip to content
RochesterFirst
Rochester
60°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
New York State News
National News
International News
Washington
Coronavirus
Sunrise Smart Start
Your Local Election HQ
Adam Interviews
News 8 Archives
Crime
Back to School: Facts First
Newsfeed Now
Digital Exclusives
Top Stories
Trump ‘looking forward’ to debate as Biden hits the campaign trail
Top Stories
‘Huge shock’: Dementia patient walks away from nursing home, ends up in jail
Video
Monroe County’s Halloween 2020 health and safety guidelines for trick-or-treating
Video
More than $1 million worth of counterfeit Viagra seized by US Customs and Border Protection
Gallery
Facebook pulls Trump post calling COVID ‘far less lethal’ than seasonal flu
Weather
Weather
Today’s Forecast
8-Day Forecast
Hourly Forecast
Interactive Radar
Weather Cameras
Weather Blog
Weather Glossary
Weather Workshops
Weekend Forecast
Weather Watchers
Map Center
Traffic
Closings and Delays
Sports
Local Sports
National Sports
Rochester Pro Teams
The Bills Report
High School Sports
College Sports
Sports Video
Orange Nation
Buffalo Sabres
Olympics
Section V Best
Home Hoops Tournament
Western NY PGA Tips
Every Team Has A Story
Top Stories
Bills getting ready for Titans as usual; Milano, Wallace suffer longer term injuries
Top Stories
Bills hit jackpot in Vegas with ‘playoff caliber’ experience
Josh Norman shines in Bills debut
Bills Gameday Recap: Week 4 vs. Raiders
Bills improve to 4-0 thanks to big defensive plays late vs. Raiders
Video Center
All Video
Live
Sports Video
Kucko’s Camera
Postscript with Adam Chodak
News 8 Specials
CBSN Live
Top Stories
‘Huge shock’: Dementia patient walks away from nursing home, ends up in jail
Video
Top Stories
Weather forecast: A picture perfect autumn day
Video
Top Stories
Trump, still infectious, back at White House — without mask
Video
COVID-19 pandemic and masking: Petrified? No. Smart? Yes.
Video
West Seneca man dies after mask confrontation, Erie County District Attorney says
Video
Free COVID-19 testing, flu vaccine clinic opens in the city
Video
Lifestyle
Destination NY
Around Town
Food and Drink
Recreation
Travel
Health Watch
Entertainment News
Recalls
Fuel Finder
Games
Lottery
Horoscope
Home Improvement
Career Connection
Community
Contests
News 8 Events
Calendar
News 8 Celebrates
Honor Roll: Senior Salute
Golden Apple Award
Golden Apple Scholarship
Why ROC
Friend For Life
Community Photos
First Responders Spotlight
Reimagining NY
Putting Rochester First
Hispanic Heritage Month
Top Stories
Monroe County’s Halloween 2020 health and safety guidelines for trick-or-treating
Video
Top Stories
‘Love thy neighbor’: 2 Texas women bridge divide over presidential candidates
Video
UR graduate awarded Nobel Prize for ‘landmark achievement’ in fight against Hepatitis
Video
First Responders Spotlight: Nurse/EMT/firefighter donates kidney to help save mother’s life
Video
Walk to End Alzheimer’s Rochester
Video
Report It!
Jobs
Find A Job
Post a Job
Work For Us
About Us
Meet The Team
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Alexa
Email Alerts
Text Alerts
CBS Full Episodes
TV Schedule
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
TV Schedule
TV Schedule
Program Interruptions
Search
Search
Search
Postscript with Adam Chodak: World Smile Day
Postscript with Adam Chodak
by: WROC Staff
Posted:
Oct 6, 2020 / 02:09 PM EDT
/
Updated:
Oct 6, 2020 / 02:17 PM EDT
Friday thoughts from News 8 Anchor Adam Chodak on October 2, 2020.
Trending Stories
Use of force: Did Rochester officers follow protocol the night they encountered Daniel Prude?
Video
Rochester Mayor Lovely Warren, co-defendants plead not guilty at arraignment
Video
Historic ‘first white child’ sign removed in Fairport: ‘It’s not appropriate’
Video
1 state added to New York coronavirus travel advisory, 2 removed, 34 total on list
Video
West Seneca man dies after mask confrontation, Erie County District Attorney says
Video
Chili home invaded while teen was doing remote learning
Video
Trump, still infectious, back at White House — without mask
Video
Monroe County’s Halloween 2020 health and safety guidelines for trick-or-treating
Video
Don't Miss
Weather forecast: A picture perfect autumn day
Video
Adam Interviews
Games and Puzzles
More Don't Miss