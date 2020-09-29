Postscript with Adam Chodak: What’s on your mind?

Skip to content
RochesterFirst
Rochester
56°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
New York State News
National News
International News
Washington
Coronavirus
Sunrise Smart Start
Your Local Election HQ
Adam Interviews
News 8 Archives
Crime
Back to School: Facts First
Newsfeed Now
Digital Exclusives
Top Stories
The COVID-19 vaccine race comes with moral questions
Video
Top Stories
Colony of wild monkeys living among human population in South Florida city
Video
Villagers re-elect mayor despite his death from COVID-19
7 escape early morning house fire in Brockport
Video
Weather forecast: Badly needed rain awaits
Video
Weather
Weather
Today’s Forecast
8-Day Forecast
Hourly Forecast
Interactive Radar
Weather Cameras
Weather Blog
Weather Glossary
Weather Workshops
Weekend Forecast
Weather Watchers
Map Center
Traffic
Destination NY
Sports
Local Sports
National Sports
Rochester Pro Teams
The Bills Report
High School Sports
College Sports
Sports Video
Orange Nation
Buffalo Sabres
Olympics
Section V Best
Home Hoops Tournament
Western NY PGA Tips
Every Team Has A Story
Top Stories
Low-risk high school sports practice kicks off in Monroe County
Video
Top Stories
Erie County in favor of allowing about 7,000 fans at October 15 Bills game if there is ‘timed exit-entry’
Tyler Kroft comes up clutch in Bills win over Rams
Bills find wins in ways other teams can’t possibly imagine
Bills Gameday Recap: Week 3 vs. Rams
Video
Video Center
All Video
Live
Sports Video
Kucko’s Camera
Postscript with Adam Chodak
News 8 Specials
CBSN Live
Top Stories
The COVID-19 vaccine race comes with moral questions
Video
Top Stories
Weather forecast: Badly needed rain awaits
Video
Top Stories
Low-risk high school sports practice kicks off in Monroe County
Video
Google Maps rolls out COVID-19 tracking feature
Video
Spike in gun purchases ahead of what could be a busy hunting season
Video
Man steals puppy from couple at knifepoint
Video
Lifestyle
Destination NY
Around Town
Food and Drink
Recreation
Travel
Health Watch
Entertainment News
Recalls
Fuel Finder
Games
Lottery
Horoscope
Home Improvement
Career Connection
Community
Contests
News 8 Events
Calendar
News 8 Celebrates
Honor Roll: Senior Salute
Golden Apple Award
Golden Apple Scholarship
Why ROC
Friend For Life
Community Photos
First Responders Spotlight
Reimagining NY
Putting Rochester First
Hispanic Heritage Month
Top Stories
Sunrise Smart Start: Tuesday, September 29
Video
Top Stories
$2.4 million awarded to Frederick Douglass-Greater Rochester International Airport
Bob Johnson Auto Group raises more than $18,000 for 7 different local pet rescue organizations
Yom Kippur begins, Jewish community gets creative for celebration this year
Video
First Responders Spotlight: OCSO deputy responds to mental health call, saves young man’s life
Video
Report It!
Jobs
Find A Job
Post a Job
Work For Us
About Us
Meet The Team
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Alexa
Email Alerts
Text Alerts
CBS Full Episodes
TV Schedule
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
TV Schedule
TV Schedule
Program Interruptions
Search
Search
Search
Postscript with Adam Chodak: What’s on your mind?
Postscript with Adam Chodak
by: WROC Staff
Posted:
Sep 29, 2020 / 09:20 AM EDT
/
Updated:
Sep 29, 2020 / 09:20 AM EDT
Friday thoughts from News 8 Anchor Adam Chodak on September 25, 2020.
Trending Stories
Dr. Mendoza: Schools are precursor for what to expect this fall, ‘gold standard’ for success indoors
Video
Officials investigating after body found in Canandaigua Lake
Video
Monroe County police chiefs discuss mental health official who resigned over Daniel Prude email
Video
Grandma dubbed ‘Zoom Karen’ goes viral after interrupting virtual class to blast BLM, Obama
Rochester Mayor Lovely Warren announces new Chief of Staff
Video
Gov. Cuomo: NYS tenant eviction protection extended through January, infection rate rises to 1.5%
7 escape early morning house fire in Brockport
Video
Spike in gun purchases ahead of what could be a busy hunting season
Video
Don't Miss
Weather forecast: Badly needed rain awaits
Video
Adam Interviews
Games and Puzzles
More Don't Miss