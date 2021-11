**The above forecast is from News 8 at Four. Catch the latest forecast on News 8 at Noon after "The Price is Right!"

A few rain and snow showers fell across higher elevations south of Rochester this morning. Those will continue to push east as lake-effect rain and snow showers come off Lake Erie. The air overhead is plenty cold to warrant lake-effect showers, but temperatures at the surface are at or above freezing. While wet flakes will fall, it is still unlikely we see any accumulation. The rain/snow mix falls across Wyoming County off and on through early this afternoon as well as a few showers stretching east through southern Livingston and Ontario Counties. A few spots in the Southern Tier will see precipitation off and on through this afternoon. For those across Rochester, skies will remain mostly sunny to partly cloudy.