Postscript with Adam Chodak: Sides

Skip to content
RochesterFirst
Rochester
65°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
New York State News
National News
International News
Washington
Coronavirus
Sunrise Smart Start
Your Local Election HQ
Adam Interviews
News 8 Archives
Crime
Back to School: Facts First
Newsfeed Now
Digital Exclusives
Top Stories
Weather forecast: A few storms moving across the region tonight
Video
Top Stories
How the AP covered ratification of the 19th Amendment
Gates Police Chief: Criminal justice system ‘out of balance’ across New York
Video
Here’s what gyms in New York state need to do to reopen
No new COVID-19 deaths in Monroe County, 19 new cases, 45 hospitalized
Weather
Weather
Today’s Forecast
8-Day Forecast
Hourly Forecast
Interactive Radar
Weather Cameras
Weather Blog
Weather Glossary
Weather Workshops
Weekend Forecast
Weather Watchers
Map Center
Traffic
Destination NY
Sports
Local Sports
National Sports
Rochester Pro Teams
The Bills Report
High School Sports
College Sports
Sports Video
Orange Nation
Buffalo Sabres
Olympics
Section V Best
Home Hoops Tournament
Western NY PGA Tips
Every Team Has A Story
Top Stories
Bills long snapper Reid Ferguson has good reason to remember (some of) 2020 fondly
Video
Top Stories
Roberts still ready and waiting to get his revenge against Jets
Bills kicking battle a “classic matchup”
Bills coaches will be playing catch-up once padded practices start
Seth Appert named Amerks next head coach
Video Center
All Video
Live
Sports Video
Kucko’s Camera
Postscript with Adam Chodak
News 8 Specials
CBSN Live
Top Stories
Local gym owners concerned about new reopening rules
Video
Top Stories
UNC-Chapel Hill makes all undergrad classes remote after 135 COVID cases in first week
Video
Top Stories
Weather forecast: A few storms moving across the region tonight
Video
Putting Rochester First: Urban League of Rochester
Video
Putting Rochester First: YMCA of Greater Rochester
Video
Gates Police Chief: Criminal justice system ‘out of balance’ across New York
Video
Lifestyle
Destination NY
Around Town
Food and Drink
Recreation
Travel
Health Watch
Entertainment News
Recalls
Fuel Finder
Games
Lottery
Horoscope
Home Improvement
Career Connection
Community
Contests
News 8 Events
Calendar
News 8 Celebrates
Honor Roll: Senior Salute
Golden Apple Award
Golden Apple Scholarship
Why ROC
Friend For Life
Community Photos
Open For Business
First Responders Spotlight
Reimagining NY
Putting Rochester First
Report It!
Jobs
Find A Job
Post a Job
Work For Us
About Us
Meet The Team
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Alexa
Email Alerts
Text Alerts
CBS Full Episodes
TV Schedule
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
TV Schedule
TV Schedule
Program Interruptions
Search
Search
Search
Postscript with Adam Chodak: Sides
Postscript with Adam Chodak
by: WROC Staff
Posted:
Aug 17, 2020 / 01:30 PM EDT
/
Updated:
Aug 17, 2020 / 01:30 PM EDT
Friday thoughts from News 8 Anchor Adam Chodak on August 14, 2020.
Trending Stories
Local gym owners concerned about new reopening rules
Video
Gov. Cuomo on gyms reopening: Mask mandate, 33% occupancy, can reopen as soon as August 24
Video
How to know if you are getting a $500 stimulus check in August
Why bars and restaurants can have live music, but performing arts centers can’t
Video
Ex-officer sentenced for forcing women into sex
RCSD reopening forum hacked on Zoom
Video
Tyquan Rivera, man who shot Rochester police officer in 2009, arrested in Greece
Video
Man who drowned in Irondequoit Bay Sunday identified by Monroe County Sheriff’s Office
Video
Don't Miss
Weather forecast: A few storms moving across the region tonight
Video
Adam Interviews
Games and Puzzles
More Don't Miss