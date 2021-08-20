Postscript with Adam Chodak: Ring

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — At the start of the pandemic it was the best-case scenario for animal shelters.With such huge demand for pets, they couldn't adopt them out fast enough. But now that businesses and life opening back up, some are rushing to send dogs and cats back.

Many shelters, including Rochester Animal Services, are now at or over capacity. But according to some who worked there, the problems run deeper than that.