This Weekend: We have a nice night ahead Friday with mostly clear skies and more comfortable temperatures, lows dropping into the 60s. The frontal boundary that brought downpours to the Southern Tier journeys back northward Saturday and will inspire a few isolated showers and storms in the afternoon. We are back in the middle 80s with ample humidity. Lengthy dry time means it should still be a decent day for outdoor activities. While we remain in the same air mass for Sunday, more widespread storms will again be possible as a cold front approaches. A weak jet stream aloft means any storms that form could move slowly and raise the flood threat. Timing will likely be around peak heating in the afternoon. Heat and humidity may put heat indexes near or above 90°.