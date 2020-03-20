Skip to content
Postscript with Adam Chodak: It’s been a week
Postscript with Adam Chodak
by: WROC Staff
Posted:
Mar 20, 2020 / 03:21 PM EDT
/
Updated:
Aug 4, 2020 / 03:52 PM EDT
Friday thoughts from News 8 Anchor Adam Chodak on March 20, 2020.
