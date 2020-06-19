Postscript with Adam Chodak: Hurdles

Skip to content
RochesterFirst
Rochester
79°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
New York State News
National News
International News
Washington
Coronavirus
Sunrise Smart Start
Your Local Election HQ
Adam Interviews
News 8 Archives
Crime
Back to School: Facts First
Newsfeed Now
Digital Exclusives
Top Stories
President Trump, Ivanka made donations to Harris’s campaign in 2014
Video
Top Stories
World’s last Blockbuster becomes Airbnb rental
Police investigating 2 vehicle crash in Penfield
Kickball League of Rochester game canceled after player tests positive for COVID-19
Irondequoit sport center to offer remote learning and athletic sessions
Video
Weather
Weather
Today’s Forecast
8-Day Forecast
Hourly Forecast
Interactive Radar
Weather Cameras
Weather Blog
Weather Glossary
Weather Workshops
Weekend Forecast
Weather Watchers
Map Center
Traffic
Destination NY
Sports
Local Sports
National Sports
Rochester Pro Teams
The Bills Report
High School Sports
College Sports
Sports Video
Orange Nation
Buffalo Sabres
Olympics
Section V Best
Home Hoops Tournament
Western NY PGA Tips
Every Team Has A Story
Top Stories
Bills CB Levi Wallace is ready to compete on and off the field
Top Stories
Bills DE Jerry Hughes stresses the importance of voting
Video
Sabres announce #ReturnToRoyal with new uniforms
Bills WR John Brown on upcoming season: ‘I’ve never been this excited’
Ed Oliver: George Floyd could have been me
Video Center
All Video
Live
Sports Video
Kucko’s Camera
Postscript with Adam Chodak
News 8 Specials
CBSN Live
Top Stories
President Trump, Ivanka made donations to Harris’s campaign in 2014
Video
Top Stories
Irondequoit sport center to offer remote learning and athletic sessions
Video
Top Stories
How out of state, high risk college students are preparing for fall semester
Video
Bills DE Jerry Hughes stresses the importance of voting
Video
Weather forecast: Humidity going down…
Russian voyage sailing around the world travels through Western New York
Video
Lifestyle
Destination NY
Around Town
Food and Drink
Recreation
Travel
Health Watch
Entertainment News
Recalls
Fuel Finder
Games
Lottery
Horoscope
Home Improvement
Career Connection
Community
Contests
News 8 Events
Calendar
News 8 Celebrates
Honor Roll: Senior Salute
Golden Apple Award
Golden Apple Scholarship
Why ROC
Friend For Life
Community Photos
Open For Business
First Responders Spotlight
Reimagining NY
Putting Rochester First
Report It!
Jobs
Find A Job
Post a Job
Work For Us
About Us
Meet The Team
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Alexa
Email Alerts
Text Alerts
CBS Full Episodes
TV Schedule
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
TV Schedule
TV Schedule
Program Interruptions
Search
Search
Search
Postscript with Adam Chodak: Hurdles
Postscript with Adam Chodak
by: WROC Staff
Posted:
Jun 19, 2020 / 04:15 PM EDT
/
Updated:
Aug 4, 2020 / 04:18 PM EDT
Friday thoughts from News 8 Anchor Adam Chodak on June 19, 2020.
Trending Stories
‘American Ninja Warrior’ winner arrested on child sex charges
2 states added to New York coronavirus travel advisory, 4 removed, 32 states total on list
Video
Tyquan Rivera, man who shot Rochester police officer in 2009, arrested in Greece
Kickball League of Rochester game canceled after player tests positive for COVID-19
Police identify 24-year-old woman killed in Monday crash on Mt. Read Boulevard
Video
Driver ticketed after collision with horse and buggy
Biden selects California Sen. Kamala Harris as running mate
Video
Perseid Meteor Shower is viewable near Rochester
Don't Miss
Weather forecast: Humidity going down…
Adam Interviews
Games and Puzzles
More Don't Miss