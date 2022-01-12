                                                 
January 15 2022 08:15 pm

Postscript with Adam Chodak: Hope

Postscript with Adam Chodak
Posted: / Updated:

Friday thoughts from News 8 Anchor Adam Chodak on January 7, 2022.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Rochester Rundown
What's Good with Dan Gross
Songs From Studio B
Download Our App

Don't Miss