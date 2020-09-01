Postscript with Adam Chodak: Hate is a Habit

Skip to content
RochesterFirst
Rochester
76°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
New York State News
National News
International News
Washington
Coronavirus
Sunrise Smart Start
Your Local Election HQ
Adam Interviews
News 8 Archives
Crime
Back to School: Facts First
Newsfeed Now
Digital Exclusives
Top Stories
Health expert warns of mental health issues, disordered eating among stressed-out students
Video
Top Stories
2,000 arrested in five-week sweep targeting migrants convicted or wanted for crimes
‘I was scared for him’: Louisiana woman loses home, gives birth during Hurricane Laura
Video
Help wanted: How to make $14 per hour working the polls on Election Day
Ohio school bans ‘thin blue line’ flag after students carry it on field before football game
Weather
Weather
Today’s Forecast
8-Day Forecast
Hourly Forecast
Interactive Radar
Weather Cameras
Weather Blog
Weather Glossary
Weather Workshops
Weekend Forecast
Weather Watchers
Map Center
Traffic
Destination NY
Sports
Local Sports
National Sports
Rochester Pro Teams
The Bills Report
High School Sports
College Sports
Sports Video
Orange Nation
Buffalo Sabres
Olympics
Section V Best
Home Hoops Tournament
Western NY PGA Tips
Every Team Has A Story
Top Stories
New York pushing forward with fall high school sports, football and volleyball still waiting for games
Top Stories
Bills DBs continue to rave about new and improved pass game
Critical decisions looming on the horizon for Bills roster
Bills confident in their ‘leap of faith’ with rookie kicker Tyler Bass
Bills balancing football and social justice
Video Center
All Video
Live
Sports Video
Kucko’s Camera
Postscript with Adam Chodak
News 8 Specials
CBSN Live
Top Stories
Weather forecast: Warm and muggy today, showers tomorrow
Video
Top Stories
Opinion-free newscast ‘NewsNation’ set to debut tonight on cable television
Video
Top Stories
68-year-old beaten to death in road rage incident along Missouri highway
Video
Oregon hunter gored to death by wounded elk
Video
Brockport police chief happy with student COVID-19 compliance: ‘Not a typical move-in weekend’
Video
Louisiana protester arrested after hosting BBQ in front of mayor’s home
Video
Lifestyle
Destination NY
Around Town
Food and Drink
Recreation
Travel
Health Watch
Entertainment News
Recalls
Fuel Finder
Games
Lottery
Horoscope
Home Improvement
Career Connection
Community
Contests
News 8 Events
Calendar
News 8 Celebrates
Honor Roll: Senior Salute
Golden Apple Award
Golden Apple Scholarship
Why ROC
Friend For Life
Community Photos
Open For Business
First Responders Spotlight
Reimagining NY
Putting Rochester First
Report It!
Jobs
Find A Job
Post a Job
Work For Us
About Us
Meet The Team
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Alexa
Email Alerts
Text Alerts
CBS Full Episodes
TV Schedule
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
TV Schedule
TV Schedule
Program Interruptions
Search
Search
Search
Postscript with Adam Chodak: Hate is a Habit
Postscript with Adam Chodak
by: WROC Staff
Posted:
Sep 1, 2020 / 11:45 AM EDT
/
Updated:
Sep 1, 2020 / 11:45 AM EDT
Friday thoughts from News 8 Anchor Adam Chodak on August 21, 2020.
Trending Stories
CDC says 94% of COVID-19 deaths in US had underlying medical conditions
New York releases guidelines for corn mazes, hayrides, haunted houses; petting zoos not allowed
Two states added to New York coronavirus travel advisory, none removed, 30 states total on list
Video
PETA asks Wegmans to stop selling coconut milk produced by ‘forced monkey labor’
Verizon hiring nearly 1,000 work-from-home positions
Video
Monroe County investigating five COVID-19 cases connected to Spencerport church service
Video
DA appears to prep for grand jury in Mayor Warren campaign finance investigation
Video
Five states removed from New York coronavirus travel advisory, Guam added, 28 states total on list
Video
Don't Miss
Weather forecast: Warm and muggy today, showers tomorrow
Video
Adam Interviews
Games and Puzzles
More Don't Miss