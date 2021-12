Welcome to winter! Today marks the start of our coldest (and usually snowiest) months of the year in WNY. While some love winter, others dread the wintry months ahead. But there's another milestone today that seems to be more universally appreciated.

The winter solstice marks the shortest day of the year. That means, starting Wednesday, our daylight is slowly increasing. Many are surprised to learn that our daylight grows all winter long despite temperatures getting colder. This goes against common sense, but despite our increasing daylight, there is still a net cooling of the northern hemisphere. It takes time for warmth to start having a tangible effect on warming our earth, so average temperatures continue to decline for weeks after winter arrives. It's a similar concept for why the peak of hurricane season (and warmest temperatures) occur after the first day of summer. Hurricane season actually peaks closer to early Fall.