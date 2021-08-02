Postscript with Adam Chodak: Expectations

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — It’s been over three weeks since federal authorities announced the launching of the VIPER Task Force, aimed at reducing gun violence in Rochester and Buffalo.

The VIPER team initiated a 60-day surge focused on removing known violent gun offenders from the streets. Officials from the U.S. Attorney’s Office announced a status update Monday with the following results from both Rochester, Buffalo and Niagara Falls through VIPER: