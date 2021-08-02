Skip to content
RochesterFirst
Rochester
73°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
New York State News
National News
International News
Coronavirus
Sunrise Smart Start
Your Local Election HQ
Adam Interviews
News 8 Archives
Crime
Education
Business
Newsfeed Now
Digital Exclusives
Top Stories
VIPER Task Force reports 196 arrests in Rochester 3 weeks into 60-day surge
Top Stories
Target to require masks for workers in areas with substantial COVID risk
Nightbirde withdraws from ‘America’s Got Talent’ after health takes ‘a turn for the worse’
Vaccine requirement: Monroe County, URMC, RRH announce policy for employees
Video: Fist fight breaks out between passengers on flight to Austin from New Orleans
Video
Weather
Weather
Today’s Forecast
8 Day Forecast
Hourly Forecast
Weather Radar
Weather Cameras
Weather Blog
Weather Glossary
Weather Workshops
Weekend Forecast
Weather Watchers
Map Center
Traffic
Closings and Delays
Sports
Buffalo Bills
Local Sports
National Sports
Rochester Pro Teams
High School Sports
Section V Best
Section V Live
Orange Nation
Buffalo Sabres
College Sports
Western NY PGA Tips
Football Frenzy
Inside NY Baseball
Japan 2020
Top Stories
Red Wings game suspended after medical emergency, Lehigh Valley player undergoing surgery
Video
Top Stories
After challenging season, Bills Cody Ford opens up about improving his mental health
Felony charges dropped against former Aquinas football standout Jarron Jones
Olaijah Griffin, son of rapper Warren G, looking to be breakout hit with Bills
New Bills WR Emmanuel Sanders fitting in well, wowed by Josh Allen
Video Center
All Video
Live
Sports Video
Kucko’s Camera
Postscript with Adam Chodak
News 8 Specials
CBSN Live
Top Stories
Video: Fist fight breaks out between passengers on flight to Austin from New Orleans
Video
Top Stories
Postscript with Adam Chodak: Expectations
Video
Top Stories
Weather forecast: A warming trend back to summer heat
Video
100+ gather outside of Strong Memorial Hospital to protest vaccine mandate
Video
Oklahoma GOP chairman doubles down on post comparing vaccine mandates to Holocaust
Video
Gov. Cuomo on delta surge: Hospitalizations doubled, new cases increased four-fold in July
Video
Lifestyle
Around Town
Food and Drink
Travel
Development
Health Watch
Entertainment News
Tech News
Recalls
Fuel Finder
Lottery
Horoscope
Science
Weird News
Destination NY
Community
Contests
News 8 Events
Calendar
News 8 Celebrates
Golden Apple Award
Golden Apple Scholarship
Why ROC
News 8 Photo Album
Friend For Life
Be Inspired
Career Connection
First Responders Spotlight
Rochester Rundown
What’s Good
Top Stories
More ‘pain and suffering’ ahead as COVID cases rise, Fauci says
Video
Top Stories
‘We Remember’: Memorial for all local lives lost during the COVID-19 pandemic
Video
Gates’ paint-splattering 3K run raises money for hospitalized children
Video
CDC lists Monroe County in ‘substantial’ COVID-19 transmission zone
Video
Western NY Red Cross issue ’emergency need’ for blood donations, local hospitals share status
Video
Report It!
Jobs
Find A Job
Post a Job
Work For Us
About Us
Meet The Team
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Download Our Apps
Newsletters
Alexa
CBS Full Episodes
TV Schedule
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
TV Schedule
TV Schedule
Program Interruptions
Search
Search
Search
Postscript with Adam Chodak: Expectations
Postscript with Adam Chodak
by:
WROC Staff
Posted:
Aug 2, 2021 / 12:43 PM EDT
/
Updated:
Aug 2, 2021 / 12:43 PM EDT
Friday thoughts from News 8 Anchor Adam Chodak on July 30, 2021.
Close
You have been added to Daily News Newsletter
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Daily News
SIGN UP
Trending Stories
Bello, Dr. Mendoza: Monroe County recommending masks for all indoor public settings
100+ gather outside of Strong Memorial Hospital to protest vaccine mandate
Video
Gov. Cuomo on delta surge: Hospitalizations doubled, new cases increased four-fold in July
Video
Vaccine requirement: Monroe County, URMC, RRH announce policy for employees
CDC lists Monroe County in ‘substantial’ COVID-19 transmission zone
Video
VIPER Task Force reports 196 arrests in Rochester 3 weeks into 60-day surge
Plane en route to Buffalo makes emergency landing in Rochester
Video
Rochester teen charged with assault after double shooting on North Goodman Street
Don't Miss
Weather forecast: A warming trend back to summer heat
Video
Adam Interviews
Video Center
More Don't Miss