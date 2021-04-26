Skip to content
RochesterFirst
Rochester
44°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
New York State News
National News
International News
Cuomo Investigation
Coronavirus
Sunrise Smart Start
Your Local Election HQ
Adam Interviews
News 8 Archives
Education
Crime
Newsfeed Now
Digital Exclusives
Top Stories
New summer box lacrosse league
Video
Top Stories
DOT details $1.6 million project to improve intersection in Penfield
Warrant: Drug buys recorded weeks before Black man shot dead
Weather forecast: Cold today with a big warm up this week
Video
New York increases capacity for gyms, casinos, outdoor stadiums
Video
Weather
Weather
Today’s Forecast
8 Day Forecast
Hourly Forecast
Weather Radar
Weather Cameras
Weather Blog
Weather Glossary
Weather Workshops
Weekend Forecast
Weather Watchers
Map Center
Traffic
Closings and Delays
Sports
The Bills Report
Local Sports
National Sports
Rochester Pro Teams
High School Sports
Section V Best
Section V Live
Orange Nation
Buffalo Sabres
College Sports
Western NY PGA Tips
NFL Draft
Football Frenzy
Inside NY Baseball
Top Stories
New summer box lacrosse league
Video
Top Stories
NFL Draft: 2021 round one ‘mock’
Football Frenzy: April 25, 2021
Video
Football Frenzy: April 24, 2021
Video
AQ’s Russell and Szalkowski leave their mark on Section V football
Video
Video Center
All Video
Live
Sports Video
Kucko’s Camera
Postscript with Adam Chodak
News 8 Specials
CBSN Live
Top Stories
New summer box lacrosse league
Video
Top Stories
Weather forecast: Cold today with a big warm up this week
Video
Top Stories
Postscript with Adam Chodak: Dad jokes
Video
Bello announces efforts to improve staffing retention, career pipeline at Monroe Community Hospital
Video
Adoption fears! A shelter’s advice before returning your pandemic pet
Video
Driver unhurt after crash leaves car suspended upside down from utility wires
Video
Lifestyle
Around Town
Food and Drink
Recreation
Travel
Health Watch
Entertainment News
Video Game News
Tech News
Recalls
Fuel Finder
Lottery
Horoscope
Science
Weird News
Community
Contests
News 8 Events
Calendar
News 8 Celebrates
Golden Apple Award
Golden Apple Scholarship
Why ROC
News 8 Photo Album
Friend For Life
Remarkable Women
Be Inspired
Career Connection
First Responders Spotlight
Lilac Festival
Top Stories
Bello announces efforts to improve staffing retention, career pipeline at Monroe Community Hospital
Video
Top Stories
Lilac Festival guide: Dates, events, COVID-19 restrictions, and more
Video
Autism Up hands out donation boxes
Video
WATCH: Villa of Hope’s Portraits of Hope Gala 2021
Video
Community forum planned to help Rochester participate in cannabis industry
Video
Report It!
Jobs
Find A Job
Post a Job
Work For Us
About Us
Meet The Team
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Download Our Apps
Newsletters
Alexa
CBS Full Episodes
TV Schedule
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
TV Schedule
TV Schedule
Program Interruptions
Search
Search
Search
Postscript with Adam Chodak: Dad jokes
Postscript with Adam Chodak
by:
WROC Staff
Posted:
Apr 26, 2021 / 11:33 AM EDT
/
Updated:
Apr 26, 2021 / 12:13 PM EDT
Friday thoughts from News 8 Anchor Adam Chodak on April 23, 2021.
Trending Stories
First supermoon of 2021 will be an April ‘Pink’ moon: When and how to see it Monday
Gallery
Gov. Cuomo: New York State Fair will happen for full 18 days, 50% capacity plans
Video
5 city residents injured in weekend shootings, all 20 or younger
Video
Bello announces efforts to improve staffing retention, career pipeline at Monroe Community Hospital
Video
New York increases capacity for gyms, casinos, outdoor stadiums
Video
Geneseo teen celebrates Autism Awareness, COVID-19 vaccination with song, poster
Video
Why women are experiencing more side effects to COVID vaccine than men
Video
470 new COVID-19 cases in Monroe County this weekend, average positivity rate falls below 3%
Don't Miss
Weather forecast: Cold today with a big warm up this week
Video
Adam Interviews
Video Center
More Don't Miss