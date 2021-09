Our relatively quiet evening is expected to get more lively in the coming hours.

A cold front to our west will be inbound slightly after midnight. It will carry an organized line of strong to severe thunderstorms as it gets ready to enter WNY. This is going to be a familiar tap dance for us timing-wise. That overnight timing suggests this incoming line should be in a weakening state. That much we're certain. The dilemma revolves around exactly WHEN this line goes from being a severe threat to simply rain and rumbles. It's going to be a close call for western parts of the viewing area, so we think the relatively greatest risk for a severe storm or two will favor Orleans, Genesee and Wyoming counties. That's not to say there is no risk east of there, it's simply a matter of timing. Western areas get the storms earlier when they're likely stronger, eastern areas get them later when they've have more time to weaken.