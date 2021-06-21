Postscript with Adam Chodak: Celebration

Skip to content
RochesterFirst
Rochester
82°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
New York State News
National News
International News
Cuomo Investigation
Coronavirus
Sunrise Smart Start
Your Local Election HQ
Adam Interviews
News 8 Archives
Education
Crime
Newsfeed Now
Digital Exclusives
Top Stories
Parents of kids nearly caught in Bronx crossfire traumatized by shooting
Video
Top Stories
Legislatures partner with law enforcement on legislation to reduce theft of catalytic converters
Nude man broke into Bel Air home, killed pet birds, owners say
Video
New York State hosting free fishing weekend as summer vacation begins
Triple-homicide suspect forced woman to drive him from Oregon to Wisconsin, police say
Video
Weather
Weather
Today’s Forecast
8 Day Forecast
Hourly Forecast
Weather Radar
Weather Cameras
Weather Blog
Weather Glossary
Weather Workshops
Weekend Forecast
Weather Watchers
Map Center
Traffic
Closings and Delays
Sports
The Bills Report
Local Sports
National Sports
Rochester Pro Teams
High School Sports
Section V Best
Section V Live
Orange Nation
Buffalo Sabres
College Sports
Western NY PGA Tips
NFL Draft
Football Frenzy
Inside NY Baseball
Top Stories
Full capacity for Buffalo Bills home games this season
Top Stories
Erie County rescinding vaccination requirement to attend Bills games, stadium events
Video
Rochester native Williams on doorstep of Olympic games
Video
Section V Live: June 18, 2021
Video
Bills planning new outdoor stadium in Orchard Park
Video Center
All Video
Live
Sports Video
Kucko’s Camera
Postscript with Adam Chodak
News 8 Specials
CBSN Live
Top Stories
Parents of kids nearly caught in Bronx crossfire traumatized by shooting
Video
Top Stories
Nude man broke into Bel Air home, killed pet birds, owners say
Video
Top Stories
Triple-homicide suspect forced woman to drive him from Oregon to Wisconsin, police say
Video
City councilmember suggests arresting people who give money or food to the homeless
Video
Postscript with Adam Chodak: Celebration
Video
Weather forecast: Clearing ahead of strong to severe storms this afternoon
Video
Lifestyle
Around Town
Food and Drink
Travel
Health Watch
Entertainment News
Video Game News
Tech News
Recalls
Fuel Finder
Lottery
Horoscope
Science
Weird News
Destination NY
Community
Contests
News 8 Events
Calendar
News 8 Celebrates
Golden Apple Award
Golden Apple Scholarship
Why ROC
News 8 Photo Album
Friend For Life
Be Inspired
Career Connection
First Responders Spotlight
Rochester Rundown
What’s Good
Top Stories
First Responders Spotlight: Webster EMS saves lives, educates co-workers and public
Video
Top Stories
Family First: Concussions
Video
Pittsford cinema reopens after 15 months
Video
Honor Flight to resume operations in the fall
Video
Local celebrations for Juneteenth, the new federal holiday
Video
Report It!
Jobs
Find A Job
Post a Job
Work For Us
About Us
Meet The Team
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Download Our Apps
Newsletters
Alexa
CBS Full Episodes
TV Schedule
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
TV Schedule
TV Schedule
Program Interruptions
Search
Search
Search
Postscript with Adam Chodak: Celebration
Postscript with Adam Chodak
by:
WROC Staff
Posted:
Jun 21, 2021 / 10:18 AM EDT
/
Updated:
Jun 21, 2021 / 10:19 AM EDT
Friday thoughts from News 8 Anchor Adam Chodak on June 18, 2021.
Close
You have been added to Daily News Newsletter
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Daily News
SIGN UP
Trending Stories
Strong storms expected Monday afternoon across Rochester and the Finger Lakes
Man killed in stabbing on Genesee Street in Rochester
Video
Rochester woman charged with murder for fatal stabbing on city’s southwest side
Weather forecast: Clearing ahead of strong to severe storms this afternoon
Video
Bills planning new outdoor stadium in Orchard Park
Farmington man arrested for animal abuse, accused of punching dog
Mother fatally shot in Corn Hill neighborhood identified
Video
Primary voter guide: Every candidate, every race for June elections in and around Rochester
Video
Don't Miss
Weather forecast: Clearing ahead of strong to severe storms this afternoon
Video
Adam Interviews
Video Center
More Don't Miss