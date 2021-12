It's cooler, but otherwise a quiet evening across WNY. Northerly winds are getting ready to do a 180, so this cool spell doesn't have much life left. Temperatures under partly cloudy skies will fall to around freezing into the first part of tonight, then slowly rise as winds turn southerly into morning.

That will spell a Wednesday afternoon with temperatures into the middle 40s, rising further to around 50 degrees just before midnight. Our Wednesday will turn breezy with a few showers at times, but that rain is scattered and mainly light. The main event arrives Thursday ahead of an approaching cold front. Temperatures Thursday will soar into the 60s, challenging Rochester's 62 degree record high set bay back in 1894. Windy conditions will develop into the afternoon, topping out between 40-50 mph. That's a far cry from the wind event we just dealt with and should not cause significant issues this time around.