Skip to content
RochesterFirst
Rochester
66°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
New York State News
National News
International News
Cuomo Investigation
Coronavirus
Sunrise Smart Start
Your Local Election HQ
Adam Interviews
News 8 Archives
Education
Crime
Newsfeed Now
Digital Exclusives
Top Stories
New York Assembly authorizes impeachment proceedings against Gov. Cuomo
Top Stories
One Year Later: How is Ted O’Brien doing now?
Video
Meet David: Good Samaritan Rescues Neighbors in Elmdorf Ave House-Fire
Video
Bills re-sign LB Matt Milano to 4-year deal
Bills keep Milano on 4-year deal
Weather
Weather
Today’s Forecast
8-Day Forecast
Hourly Forecast
Interactive Radar
Weather Cameras
Weather Blog
Weather Glossary
Weather Workshops
Weekend Forecast
Weather Watchers
Map Center
Traffic
Closings and Delays
Sports
The Bills Report
Local Sports
National Sports
Rochester Pro Teams
High School Sports
Section V Best
Section V Live
Sports Video
Orange Nation
Buffalo Sabres
College Sports
Olympics
Western NY PGA Tips
Big Tournament
Top Stories
Bills keep Milano on 4-year deal
Top Stories
Gates Chili’s longtime chemistry enhances 2021 success
Video
Penfield, BK set up another tangle for a title; Mynderse, ER also make finals
Video
Buffalo Bills release WR John Brown, DL Quinton Jefferson
Gates-Chili, East, R-H advance to basketball semifinals
Video
Video Center
All Video
Live
Sports Video
Kucko’s Camera
Postscript with Adam Chodak
News 8 Specials
CBSN Live
Top Stories
Postscript with Adam Chodak: A win
Video
Top Stories
Kucko’s Camera: A waterfall deep in the Finger Lakes
Video
Top Stories
Weather forecast: Record warmth today, a cooler feel to end the week
Video
‘Unbearable amount of heartbreak’: Officials commemorate anniversary of 1st local coronavirus case
Video
Trump absent as 4 former presidents gather to urge COVID-19 vaccination
Video
Syracuse restaurants claim GrubHub is overcharging customers
Video
Lifestyle
Around Town
Food and Drink
Recreation
Travel
Health Watch
Entertainment News
Video Game News
Tech News
Recalls
Fuel Finder
Lottery
Horoscope
Science
Weird News
Community
Contests
News 8 Events
Calendar
News 8 Celebrates
Golden Apple Award
Golden Apple Scholarship
Why ROC
Community Photos
Friend For Life
First Responders Spotlight
Putting Rochester First
Career Connection
Home Improvement
Remarkable Women
Top Stories
Meet David: Good Samaritan Rescues Neighbors in Elmdorf Ave House-Fire
Video
Top Stories
ROC City Skate Park reopens Thursday
Video
Monroe County, City of Rochester declare March 11th as ‘COVID-19 Commemoration Day’
Maisie’s Law signed by Bello, requires Narcan with opioid prescriptions to prevent overdoses
2021 Hill Cumorah and Nauvoo pageants cancelled
Video
Report It!
Jobs
Find A Job
Post a Job
Work For Us
About Us
Meet The Team
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Download Our Apps
Newsletters
Alexa
CBS Full Episodes
TV Schedule
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
TV Schedule
TV Schedule
Program Interruptions
Search
Search
Search
Postscript with Adam Chodak: A win
Postscript with Adam Chodak
by:
WROC Staff
Posted:
Mar 11, 2021 / 04:38 PM EST
/
Updated:
Mar 11, 2021 / 04:38 PM EST
Friday thoughts from News 8 Anchor Adam Chodak on March 5, 2021.
Trending Stories
Non-fungible tokens: What they are and why artists are upset about work being ‘tokenized’
Video
J&J vaccine: Side effects and what to expect from the one-dose COVID-19 shot
Video
WATCH: City of Rochester releases body worn camera video in fatal officer-involved shooting
Video
No quarantine required for domestic travel beginning April 1 in New York
Video
Plug Power’s massive investment to create new jobs in Genesee County
Video
Gov. Cuomo: COVID-19 vaccine eligibility expands to 60+ age group
Video
Mass vaccination site opens at Genesee Community College with Johnson & Johnson vaccine
Video
Police officer shoots, kills Open Door Mission guest armed with knife in Rochester
Video
Don't Miss
Weather forecast: Record warmth today, a cooler feel to end the week
Video
Adam Interviews
Video Center
More Don't Miss