Postscript with Adam Chodak: A not-so-grand graduation message

Rain will continue to overspread the region this evening as we find ourselves underneath a stationary boundary that will send showers pivoting from west to east. Pretty much everyone at this point is experiencing the rain to some degree whether it's light, or on the heavier side. The steadier rain will continue to push from west to east tonight while on the backside of this system, a persistent drizzle will be found alongside cloudy skies and a cooler feel. Temperatures will remain very unseasonably chilly with temperatures staying in the 40s through the overnight.

THE WEEKEND: The storm system finally pivots out of the region overnight into early Saturday, which means the edge of the rain will peel away from west to east into Saturday. A brisk north wind will remain through the first part of the weekend, keeping clouds around and even enabling an isolated shower or two in the afternoon. Temperatures climb to the middle 50s. Some surface high pressure noses in Saturday evening and Sunday. This should open the door for dropping temperatures down to the middle 30s, with some spots in Wyoming County getting wind chills into the upper 20s. This is worth covering any sensitive plants or bringing in any pots that might have been sitting outside to soak in some of the Friday rain.