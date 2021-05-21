Postscript with Adam Chodak: A breath of fresh air

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Over the past couple of days, a summit on community policing was held with law enforcement and local leaders. This has been going on for a few years now, but this summit had added impact.

After the deaths of George Floyd and Daniel Prude, leaders across the country have been calling louder for police reform. Rev. Lewis Stewart and the Police Accountability Board told News 8 today the city needs fundamental change. Things like this summit, help to make change a reality.