Plugged-In Parent

TODAY'S THREAT IS REAL & GROWING
Research released by the Internet Crimes Against Children (CAC) revealed shocking statistics on internet use by children. The most alarming statistics show how exposed and vulnerable children are online. 2016 research illustrates the threat has grown.
42.1%
of kids admit they have seen online porn
1 in 12
have exchanged messages with sexual content to other people
1 in 25
have sent graphic photos of themselves
25%
of children get away with pretending to be older to get an account online
29%
of parents let their kids use the internet without any restrictions or supervision
Stories
Child Sex Trafficking
One in seven endangered runaways reported to NCMEC in 2017 were likely sex trafficking victims. 88% of these likely sex trafficking victims were in the care of social services or foster care when they went missing.