ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Two teens were arrested early Monday morning in Pittsford for illegally possessing a loaded weapon, according to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies said just after 2 a.m. they responded to the area of 3140 Monroe Ave when two suspects were seen trying to hide behind vehicles in the Wegmans parking lot. The individuals were located in a black Nissan and ordered to get out.

One was detained immediately, and the other taken into custody after a brief foot chase, according to MCSO. Deputies spotted a handgun in the vehicle with 12 rounds in the magazine.

Both suspects, 18-year-old Luis Flores of Greece and a 14-year-old from Rochester, were charged with second degree criminal possession of a weapon.

Deputies said neither could legally posses a handgun due to their age.