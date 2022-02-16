PITTSFORD, N.Y. (WROC) — The words, “video games” might be just enough to get kids to stop and listen. Although traditionally video games and education aren’t seen paired together, a local learning center is looking to change that.

The owners of Code Ninjas, a learning center in Pittsford, know that video games aren’t only fun, but they can also be educational. The center teaches children computer coding and problem-solving skills while having fun building video games.

Everything about Code Ninjas is built around fun, which keeps kids coming back. But the center also provides the results that parents are looking for, as their children gain coding and problem-solving skills they’ll need for jobs in the future.

The program features a robust, game-based curriculum made up of nine belts, just like martial arts. The curriculum is self-paced, but not self-taught; kids get immediate help and encouragement from Code Sensei’s and fellow students as they advance from white to black belt.

The program keeps kids motivated with little wins along the way, and “Belt-Up” celebrations where they receive color-coded wristbands to mark their graduation to the next level. By the time a child finishes the program, they will have a completed app game that they coded from scratch.

After two years of growth at their location on Monroe Avenue, Code Ninjas will have a sister center opening on Long Pond Road in Greece in the next few months. The Greece center will offer the same education program as Pittsford, and will also provide a full line up of weekly STEM and computer-focused summer camps from June through August.

“They create video games for the most part, so what kid doesn’t love playing games, so we decided, you know, here at Code Ninjas to turn that passive screen time into something where they are actively using their brains.” Area Director of Code Ninja Pittsford and Greece, Christy Mills said.

“Code Ninjas is unlike any other tutoring program. It offers kids an opportunity to venture into coding, beyond their existing school classes, in a fun and inviting, karate-themed game environment. Not only are they gaining exposure to technology to support their future, but they are also honing communication and social skills with their fellow ninjas. It’s so much fun, kids don’t realize they`re learning,” co-owner Carolyn Cossavella said.

Code Ninjas offers a variety of opportunities for children to get involved, including a flexible weeknight coding education program, summer camps, birthday parties, and Parents Night Out events on weekends.

Registration is now open for the summer camps at the Greece location and the first families to enroll at Code Ninjas Greece will receive special discounted rates.

For more information about the new Code Ninjas Greece location, please visit their website or call 585-900-2633.