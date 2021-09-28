Confrontation between Pittsford students not connected to ‘disturbing’ racist video, police say

PITTSFORD, N.Y. (WROC) — Officials from the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office say a Pittsford student was hospitalized for a mental health evaluation after an incident with another student at a high school sporting event.

Authorities say the sporting event took place Friday at Pittsford Sutherland High School where there was a confrontation between two juvenile students.

Police say during the incident, one of the students was in possession of a knife, however they say the student did not actively threaten anyone with it.

Officials say the students were removed from the stands and then the sheriff’s office was contacted. Upon arrival, deputies — in conjunction with Pittsford Central School District staff — conducted a safety assessment and investigation. The student with the knife was ultimately transported to a local hospital for a mental evaluation.

Authorities say this was an isolated incident not related to the “disturbing” racist video which the sheriff’s office investigated over the weekend. They add that this confrontation between the students was not racially motivated.

“The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office is a true partner and we are grateful for their thorough and careful investigation into the incident that occurred last week at Pittsford Sutherland High School. Our collaboration with MCSO during these types of investigations is crucial. As always, the most important work we can do is maintaining a safe environment for all students,” said Michael Pero, Superintendent of Pittsford Schools.