Rt. 31 State St. bridge project in Pittsford to start week of Feb. 22: State DOT

PITTSFORD, N.Y. (WROC) — The State Street bridge in Pittsford, which carries Route 31 over the Erie Canal, will close for repairs the week of February 22, the New York State Department of Transportation said.

The closure could last up to six months, according to the NY State DOT.

“This project will extend the bridge’s service life for another 30 years and help preserve its contribution to the Village’s Historic District and nearby Schoen Place, one of the most active waterfronts along the Erie Canal,” said Marie Therese Dominguez, the NY State DOT Commissioner, in a media release.

Traffic will be diverted to nearby Schoen Place, where, the DOT said, a temporary traffic signal will be used.

“The $3.58 million project will replace steel members, replace the concrete bridge deck and its sidewalks and approach slabs,” the media release continued.

“It’s a necessary evil,” said John Robins, a Pittsford resident. “It has to be replaced. It’s in really bad shape.”

Today, cars and pedestrians cross the Rt. 31/State Street bridge over the Canal in Pittsford. This week, it’s closing for up to six months, per the State DOT. We’re checking in with folks around here tonight on @News_8 as traffic in the village changes for the foreseeable future. pic.twitter.com/e9ikSiR4wP — Jack Watson (@JackWatsonTV) February 21, 2021

Dennis Jones, another Pittsford resident, pointed out potential traffic issues the bridge closure will cause.

“If you cut through Pittsford, learn other ways, it’s going to take until summertime,” said Jones. “You’re going to have to be patient.”