PITTSFORD N.Y. (WROC) — The New York State Department of Transportation Commissioner Marie Therese Dominguez announced a $8.4 million road and bridge rehabilitation project in Pittsford on Thursday.

Commissioner Dominguez said that the project will enhance the safety and mobility along State Routes 31, 64 and 96 — and will replace the bridge deck carrying State Route 96 over the Erie Canal.

“Investing in our roads and bridges doesn’t just strengthen our infrastructure,” said Commissioner Dominguez. “It injects new life into our communities, brings people together and helps residents and businesses thrive.”

Officials from the Department of Transportation say these routes play a key role connecting the greater Finger Lakes region to some of the area’s important amenities, such as the Village’s small business corridor.

The bridge carrying State Route 96 will also get new bridge rails and sidewalks to further accommodate and enhance the safety of pedestrians.

Other enhancements of the project include:

Applying new pavement marks, Rapid-Flashing Beacons and a pedestrian refuge median on Main Street to increase pedestrian safety and ease traffic.

Upgrading traffic signals, curb ramps and crosswalks at the intersection of State Street and State Route 96, State Route 31 and Marsh Road and State Route 96 and Washington Road.

Adding sidewalk bump outs along State Route 96 near Church Street and State Route 31 near South Street.

“Strengthening our community’s aging infrastructure is one of my top priorities in Congress,” said Congressman Joe Morelle. “This road and bridge rehabilitation project is an important step in improving safety and accessibility for commuters and pedestrians alike.”

Officials are anticipating to close the bridge by June 1 and will remain closed for up to 12 weeks.

Northbound traffic along State Route 96 will be detoured to State Route 31, I-490 and State Route 31F. Southbound traffic will be detoured to French Road and State Route 31. Pedestrians will be detoured to State Route 31 and Schoen Place — The Canalway Trail will remain open

State Routes 31, 96 and 64 will be open for traffic during construction, but officials anticipate for short term closures.

“We are pleased to be working with the DOT on these projects as they will be implementing key components of our Active Transportaton Plan,” said Village of Pittsford Mayor Alysa Plummer. “These improvements will positively impact pedestrian, bicycle and traffic safety in our village.”

The project is anticipating completion by Spring 2023.