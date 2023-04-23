ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — In Pittsford Sunday, local organization Pittsford CommUNITY held its second ‘Drag Story Hour’ event — this time at the community center.

It was a large turnout for the LGBTQIA+ event, with protestors against the gathering standing outside as families, children, and participants entered.

This comes after last Sunday’s first organized drag story hour switched locations after the Town of Pittsford said they’d have to pay upwards of $8,000 in security fees.

Supporters of the event say Sunday’s program was meant to spread and welcome love for all.

“For the kids, it’s important to show them that there is love in the world, and that their parents are supportive in their decisions as well,” Anna Clawson told News 8.

“Why do they want to do this for children?” Candy Giles, who was against the event, said. “They can do it for adults, it’s an adult event. Why do they want to do this for children?”

At the event, organization group members read featured children books. Following the readings, children were able to participate in arts and crafts.