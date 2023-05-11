PITTSFORD, N.Y. (WROC) — Looking for a last-minute Mother’s Day plan? Or just something to celebrate the warmer weather? The Corn Hill Waterfront and Navigation Foundation has you covered.

The Sam Patch public cruises will start on Sunday, are 90 minutes, and depart on the Erie Canal Wednesdays through Mondays in Pittsford.

Online booking for the Sam Patch cruises is available here.

Sam Patch says passengers can enjoy an adventure on one of America’s most famous historic routes. The organization offers lock cruises, sunset cruises, live music, snacks, drinks, and more. They add that group rates are offered for parties of 20 and above, as well as private charters.

The remaining portions of the New York State Canal system are scheduled to open May 19 for the annual navigation season, according to Sam Patch.