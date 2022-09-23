PITTSFORD, N.Y. (WROC) — A community walk is happening this weekend in Pittsford to help support people battling breast cancer.

This is the 11th year that Embrace Your Sisters (EYS) will host its ‘Positively Pink in Pittsford Walk.’ The organization was created in 2006 as a fundraiser for one of the five founders diagnosed with breast cancer.

“A group of her friends started a chicken barbecue to raise money for her because she felt as though she was going to have to go through her treatment options kind of like a menu and be able to pick and need to pick and choose what she could do and what she couldn’t do,” President Megan Freida said. “So the chicken BBQ started, and as they started going through this, they realized that there’s a lot of people in our community that are in the same situation that Chrisann was in, so hence, Embrace Your Sisters started.”

Chrisann Philipson lost her battle with breast cancer in 2016 and has been an inspiration through the years for EYS. The organization is 100% volunteer-based and serves 13 counties across the Finger Lakes region.

“We provide emergency financial support for people who are diagnosed with breast cancer,” Freida said. “So if someone needs help paying their mortgage, their rent, utilities, we bought hearing aids for someone who lost her hearing because she was going through chemotherapy treatments. We buy lymphedema sleeves, mastectomy bras, so tons of different things.”

EYS also provides longer-term help with practical and emotional health, as well as other important services.

“We want someone who’s diagnosed with breast cancer to be able to focus on their treatment, focus on their families, focus on navigating this new diagnosis, and we can help by taking those emergency financial struggles off of their plate,” Freida said.











To help raise money for EYS, the group is hosting their ‘Positively Pink in Pittsford Walk’ this Sunday, Sept. 25. The walk starts at Pittsford Sutherland High School. Registration begins at 9 a.m. and the walk starts at 10 a.m.

“It’s a 1.8-mile walk through the town of Pittsford, so we have it all mapped out and people can walk and you can bring your family or friends,” Freida said. “We have sports teams that come, businesses create teams, it’s really just a fun morning that people can get out and support Embrace Your Sisters.”

The walk is free, but if someone raises $30, they get an event t-shirt. EYS hopes to raise $20,000 through the event.

You can register or learn more about Embrace Your Sisters by clicking here. You can volunteer with the organization here.