UPDATE

PITTSFORD, N.Y. (WROC) — The missing person alert was canceled Monday evening. Police say the individual was found.

ORIGINAL STORY

PITTSFORD, N.Y. (WROC) — The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office issued a missing person alert Monday for a man last seen in Pittsford.

Nicholas Scott, 24, was last seen in the area of Stone Road at Pittsford Lane. Investigators say he was wearing a gray hoodie with yellow writing and gray sweatpants.

Scott is around 200 pounds with black hair. Anyone with information is asked to call 911.