ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Pittsford’s 14534 ZIP code is one of the hottest in the country, sitting at number nine on a new list from Realtor.com.

The ranking was determined by a combination of searches, views, and days the on the market, not total sales.

An expert with the Greater Rochester Association of Realtors says part of the reason one of our ZIP codes is on the list is because millennials, gen x-ers, and boomers are all looking for homes at the same time amid limited inventory, and Pittsford is an attractive town.

“It has created what we call gridlock,” said Greater Rochester Association of Realtors President Michael O’Connor. “There is simply not enough inventory, or listings, to cover the demand. The demand outweighs supply by several times. We also have the issue of; people would like to move, but if they were to sell their house, which we could do very easily and quickly, where would they go?”

O’Connor says the Rochester area still has some of the most affordable housing in the country.