ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Something spooky is stirring at Pittsford-Sutherland High School,

as a student production of ‘The Addams Family’ is set to take the stage this week.

News 8 stopped by this afternoon to get a sneak peak of the performance.

This production is special for the students at Pittsford-Sutherland, as its their first real musical they’ve been able to share with the community since the pandemic, according to Laura Shemancik, the artistic director for the project.

“We have almost an entirely student orchestra, we have an entire student crew, and obviously students on stage,” Shemancik said. “We have over 50 students involved in the production so it’s wonderful to be back.”

The first performance is Thursday, March 16, and the show will stick around until Saturday, March 18.

Performances are at 7:00 p.m. each day. There is also a 2:00 p.m. performance on Saturday.