Pittsford schools to close Thursday due to staffing issues

PITTSFORD, N.Y. (WROC) — Pittsford Central School District officials announced Wednesday that schools will be closed Thursday to due staffing issues.

Leaders say the staffing issues are due to current openings and illness, particularly in the transportation department.

Officials say there will be no school for students and staff should not report.

According to the district, the COVID-19 test kit distribution event scheduled for Thursday will happen on Wednesday instead. Resident who elected to pick up their student’s test kit are encouraged to do so Wednesday during school hours previously specified by the specific school’s principal.

The Thursday closure will lead into Pittsford’s winter break and in person learning is scheduled to resume Monday, January 3.

PCSD will resume in person learning on Monday, January 3, 2022. “Hopefully this will allow our students staff and families precious time in preparation for a healthy holiday recess,” said Superintendent Michael Pero in a statement.