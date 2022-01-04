Pittsford parents warned: Check email before school to make sure buses are coming

PITTSFORD, N.Y. (WROC) — The Pittsford Central School District sent a message to parents Tuesday, telling them to check their email each morning before counting on buses to arrive.

According to the message, parents should check their email around 6:30 a.m. each school day. Any changes to a student’s bus schedule will be delivered that way. Parents will not be notified if the bus schedule is running as normal.

The district is asking parents not to contact the transportation department about the issue.

Read the full message to parents

Please check your email every morning around 6:30 a.m. for a notification in case there is a change in your child’s bus schedule. If you do not receive an email/text message, please assume your child’s bus is running its normal schedule. We ask that you, please, not call the Transportation Department unless you have an emergency. Thank you. The Transportation Department appreciates your cooperation and patience during this challenging time.