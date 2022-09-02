PITTSFORD, N.Y. (WROC) — Pittsford was recently named in Travel & Leisure’s list of best places to visit across Upstate New York.

Pittsford is known as the oldest village in New York, incorporated in 1827. It’s situated on the outskirts of the city and is regarded as a gem by residents and community members. The town’s landscape features a unique balance of waterways thanks to the Erie Canal and farm country-like areas.

When describing the town, the list’s author pointed to its historic waterway system that often plays home to boat tours, yearly festivals, local dining scenery and much more.

Also voted on the list, were regional attractions such as Letchworth State Park and Seneca Falls.

Travel & Leisure is an internationally-recognized print and digital publication that was founded more than 50 years ago on the basis of highlighting the country’s best places to stay, eat, see, and explore.

According to the publication’s about us page, its writer’s team covers “small towns and big cities, hidden gems and tried-and-true destinations, beaches and lakes, and mountains and valleys.”