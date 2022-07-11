ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A Pittsford man has been arrested after a domestic altercation in which he tied up a person and threatened them with an illegal handgun, New York State Police said Monday.

According to police reports and victim statements obtained by News 8, Carl “CJ” Lore, 38, and his then-girlfriend were in his home on July 2 when she indicated she wanted to end the relationship. Lore punched her in the chest and again in the leg before getting rope and tying her hands and feet.

The victim told police Lore continued punching her legs and hurting her while saying she wasn’t going to leave him, “and put him through emotional distress.”

At that point Lore allegedly untied the victim and ordered her into his basement, where he tied her up again, this time putting a sock in her mouth. The victim said he told her she didn’t deserve to live, then went upstairs to get his gun.

The victim said she was able to get her legs free while Lore was upstairs. She attempted to run out a back door, but Lore hooked his arm around her neck and threw her down the 12-15 basement stairs while her arms remained tied behind her back.

The victim told police Lore got on top of her at the bottom of the stairs, holding his gun and saying if the police came he would kill her then die in a shootout.

“If the police come we are both going out,” the victim says Lore said. “I will shoot you and I will shoot it out with them. I am not going to jail.”

Lore allegedly ordered the victim into a basement crawl space, went upstairs, then came back minutes later and ordered her out of the crawl space. He then told her she couldn’t leave unless she gave him $5,000.

“I was saying anything he wanted,” she told police.

The victim said Lore eventually untied her and ordered her upstairs “to debrief.”

“We were sitting at the table and he was saying how we can’t let things get this bad,” she said.

The victim told police Lore gave her a sleeping pill. She says Lore had locked her phone, ID, passport, and car keys in a lock box days before, when she first mentioned leaving him.

The victim said she spent the following days “just trying to act normal” while Lore used her phone to text her family members, pretending to be her.

According to the police reports, Lore finally left the house on July 7. The victim was then able to open the lock box and flee.

Lore was arrested Friday and charged with kidnapping in the second degree, assault in the third degree, criminal obstruction of breathing, unlawful imprisonment in the second degree, menacing in the second degree, criminal use of a firearm in the first degree, criminal possession of a weapon in the second degree, and two counts of criminal possession of a weapon in the third degree.

Lore was remanded to the Monroe County Jail on $50,000 cash bail.

A source confirms Lore is the same man who spoke with News 8 about his alleged father, Dr. Morris Wortman, who has been accused of inseminating patients with his own semen. Lore claims to be among the many children of this gynecologist.

Lore is a local real estate broker, and owner of Lore Real Estate Services, which brokers residential and commercial property in the area.