ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Pittsford Library announced they will be hosting two events as part of their Martin Luther King Jr. “Living the Dream” series.

The first event will be the screening of a documentary on the rise and fall of the Clarissa Street Neighborhood in Rochester. The film will be screened Thursday evening from 6:30 p.m. until 8:30 p.m.

The second event will be a family-friendly event at the library. It is described as a fun event meant to kick off Black History Month. This will be held on Saturday afternoon from 2 p.m. until 4 p.m.

Both events are free for the public to attend. More information about the events can be found on Pittsford Communuty’s website.