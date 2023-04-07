PITTSFORD, N.Y. (WROC) — The upcoming drag story hour planned by the group Pittsford CommUNITY later this month has relocated, after the town requested additional money to cover the cost of security.

The event — a story time marketed for children — will now take place April 15 from 2 p.m. to 3 p.m. and will be held at Book Culture.

The event was originally set to take place at the Pittsford Community Center, but saw a change in location after the Town of Pittsford offered the group options for security amid threats on social media.

The town said they have offered the group two options for security that day — $8,500 for extra security at the community center or $1,600 which would include other security options but is at an outdoor facility — with costs that will be billed to the group, not to taxpayers.