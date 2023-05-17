PITTSFORD, N.Y. (WROC) — The Town of Pittsford is set to celebrate the PGA Championship with a night of activities and live music May 17.

The PGA in Pittsford Family Night will feature activities like mini-golf, putting green, food vendors, a beer and wine hospitality tent, fireworks and a concert by “funk and soul band” Shine. The event will take place in the municipal parking lot behind the Pittsford Community Library.

Event organizers say there will also be four drawings for PGA tickets for Saturday and Sunday rounds. The drawings will be held just before the concert.

The event will begin at 5:30 p.m., with the concert expected to start at 6:30 p.m., and fireworks over the canal will begin at 9 p.m. Admission to the event is free.

For a detailed schedule of Wednesday’s events, click here.