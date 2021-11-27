New York Times article highlights racism issues in Pittsford schools

PITTSFORD, N.Y. (WROC) — The Pittsford Central School District is featured in an article published by the New York Times Saturday that discusses racism.

A full version of the article can be found on the New York Times website.

Nearly a month ago, Pittsford Superintendent Michael Pero issued a letter to parents notifying them of the publication’s plan to interview him, students and town board members for the article.

The national coverage follows a number of recent racism allegations that occurred on school grounds.

In the first paragraph of the New York Times article, a reference is made to a video of a student with images of a weapon and racist messages that circulated at Pittsford Sutherland School, leading to safety concerns. Investigators later determined that weapon was an airsoft gun.

The video came just days before parents and students in the Greece Central School District accused players on the Pittsford-Mendon boys and girls varsity soccer teams of making racist comments and slurs toward black students from Greece Arcadia in September.

Pittsford students organized a Unity Rally in the days after the alleged event.

Both districts investigated the allegations separately. Greece determined game audio, video, and interviews supported the claims. Pittsford found students to be disruptive, but said video shows the disruption “was not racial in nature or racially motivated.”

The districts have since collaborated on a plan for addressing any similar incidents in the future.

On Friday, October 28, the district’s superintendent referenced those incidents in his letter to parents.

“In working with the reporter, the District was transparent about the recently investigated situations, and that Pittsford is, unfortunately, not unique when it comes to dealing with these issues,” Pero wrote. “These are crucial conversations to have locally and nationally, especially if everyone who takes part does so with the best intentions.”

In his interview with NYT, Pero called racism a ‘national issue’ and ‘something we’re all working through.’