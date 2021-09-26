Monroe County officials uncover ‘disturbing video’ made by Pittsford Sutherland student

PITTSFORD, N.Y. (WROC) — Monroe County Sheriff’s Office announced Sunday that a student-made video containing images of a weapon and racist messages circulated Pittsford Sutherland High School.

The video — which is believed to had been filmed months ago — was investigated for a potential threat. According to officials, the ‘disturbing’ video involves a weapon that was determined to be an air-soft gun.

MCSO have interviewed the student’s family and plan on screening additional students who may be involved. Police believe there is no credible threat to the community’s safety at this time.

Deputies will be stationed at the school’s premise for a duration of time with the goal of providing a sense of security for staff and students at Sutherland High School.

In an email titled “Recent Racist Incidents,” Superintendent Michael Pero outlined the video and asked PCSD parents to hold their children accountable, emphasizing there is no room for racism at the school.

“Dear Families and Colleagues,

It saddens me to share that this week there were multiple racist incidents, mostly occurring outside of school, and most involving social media of some type. Among these incidents, was the posting of racist video by a PCSD student that was reported to me Friday evening. We investigated this and the other situations, took swift and serious disciplinary actions, worked directly with the families involved and in some of the incidents, involved the Monroe County Sheriffs Office. In more than one of these incidents, students in our schools were made to feel unsafe and that is unacceptable.

Parents, I am asking for your help. Please have a developmentally appropriate conversation with your child about the importance of speaking up as a bystander if racist, discriminatory, and/or biased words or actions are observed. Emphasize to your child that if they have been on the receiving end of any kind of hate-filled, racist, or derogatory speech, that they should report that to an adult at school as soon as possible. Please also talk to your child about the importance of valuing their peers and being a positive citizen. Last, I ask that you join me and our school community in condemning hate filled, derogatory, racist speech and racist actions in any and all forms. There is no room in our school community for racism.

My expectation is that our school environment is one filled with care, compassion, respect and empathy by and for every single student, without exception. Thank you for your assistance in helping to make this a reality.

Sincerely, Michael Pero, Superintendent of Schools”

Pero is currently working on taking corrective action against the student and anyone else involved.

