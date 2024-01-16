PITTSFORD, N.Y. (WROC) — From celebrating the dreamer to living the dream, former Pittsford Town Board member Kevin Beckford launched a series in 2019 to engage people to focus on the legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. beyond one day in January.

Now in its fifth year, the MLK Living The Dream Series has a new permanent location and an added component focused on faith.

“Come and learn a little bit. Come and Celebrate” invites Rev. Julius “JD” Jackson, Jr, the pastor of The United Church of Pittsford. He began serving as pastor in November 2022. As the church’s first Black pastor his presence in the pulpit has been a direct response to one of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s famous quotes about Sunday morning being one of the most segregated hours in Christian America.

“I have desegregated that hour just by being here,” said Jackson.

Pastor Jackson and former Pittsford Town board member Kevin Beckford know it takes more than just showing up to change minds, hearts and systems.

“Today we have Pittsford a town that is known to be exclusive. I’m on a mission to make it inclusive,” shared Beckford during a recent panel discussion.

This year, Jackson and Beckford are working together along with other organizations to confront systemic racism through panel discussions, such as the one held the first Wednesday in January. The series theme is “Building a Coalition of Love” and includes an interfaith family service at the end of the month as well as other events.

“Educational, social, cultural, literary programs,” said Catherine Doyle, a member of the Pittsford CommUNITY Board of Directors. “I think it’s a time for everyone from kids on up. It’s very family friendly.”

Beckford created the series as a way to continue the discussion in a community he says that in 2024 is still not known for being inclusive.

“Some people feel that when you live in Pittsford and you can afford to live here that all of a sudden magically you don’t have to deal with oppression. You don’t get to deal with inequities,” Beckford said.

While on the town board Beckford says he and his family were threatened for suggesting the town change its zoning laws so that more people of all backgrounds could afford to live in Pittsford. But he says in the face of those threats he turned from changing laws to changing the hearts of those who live in Pittsford and the surrounding areas. They add these sessions are not about pointing fingers.

“It’s more about celebrating who we are as humans as opposed to make anyone feel bad,” added Jackson.

The month-long series continues Wednesday, January 17 with a program called “Love through the Arts.” It includes a spoken word performance by Shanterra Mitchum. The community is encouraged to show up and share their experiences through poetry and other performances. High School students will lead the discussion the following Wednesday. All events are held at the United Church of Pittsford.

For more information contact Pittsford CommUNITY at pittsfordcommunitygroup@gmail.com