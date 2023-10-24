ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Two people are dead after a suspected domestic violence incident on Tobey Road in the Town of Pittsford.

Officers were called to the area of Tobey Road at Stone Road around 7:00 p.m. Tuesday, when a family member could not get in touch with someone. Police initially said they were responding to reports of a shooting.

According to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office, a man and woman were found dead in a home on the street. They were identified Wednesday as Andre Pellam, 47, and Jasmine Adams, 33.

Investigators believe it may have been a domestic violence incident. They are looking into the possibility that it may have been a murder-suicide.

“There was an intimate relationship between the two,” said MCSO Chief Deputy Michael Fowler. “We know there were some struggles going on. We’re going to keep all options open and see where the investigation takes us.”

Investigators said there were children involved, including one “very young” child. They were not physically harmed. They said a family member fell in the dark at the scene and injured a knee.

Police said they had been called to the house at least once before Tuesday, but did not say why. They did not confirm whether the man and woman lived at the address.

“We have an enormous number of domestic violence cases in Monroe County, and unfortunately this is what we think might be the worst case scenario,” Fowler said. “We’ll let the investigation play out but in the beginning that’s what it’s pointing towards.”

An official cause of death will be determined by the Monroe County Medical Examiner’s Office.

Watch the full police briefing

Tobey Road was closed to traffic between Greentree and Stone Road.

Full Statement from Willow Domestic Violence Center:

“At Willow, our hearts are with the families, friends, and neighbors of the victims of last night’s heartbreaking tragedy on Tobey Road. Our hearts and prayers are especially with the sweet child who likely witnessed unimaginable things last night.“

“To survivors experiencing abuse: We are here for you. We believe you. We support you.“

“Everyone deserves to be safe. If you, or someone you know, is in an abusive relationship, call Willow’s 24/7 Hotline at (585) 222-SAFE (2733) or text (585) 348-SAVE (7233).“

If you or someone you know is experiencing domestic violence, you are encouraged to call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233.