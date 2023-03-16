PITTSFORD, N.Y. (WROC) — Thursday morning, the New York State Canal Corporation hosted tours for the second time ever for local stakeholders, leaders and members of the community as part of their on-going winter maintenance activities over at one of the Erie Canal locks in Pittsford.

Lock E-32 in Pittsford is just one of many locks along the Erie Canal getting pumped out, drained, and worked on by crews to make sure it’s up and ready when navigation season starts up again later this spring. Shane Mahar, Spokesperson for the NYS Canal Corporation says,

“Many folks think the canal corporation’s busiest during the summer months when we’re navigating on the canal when there’s water in the canal and all of our locks and lift bridges are operating and we have boats going through and kayaks going through, but our work force for our canal corporation employees the busiest season is actually during the cold winter months.”

Shane tells me that the winter is prime time for them to do maintenance on any of these locks. And when they’re not drained, they typically hold about two to three million gallons of water.

“Our goal is to make sure everything is buttoned up and safe and working so then when we do have boats in the canal in the summer everything works as designed and remains functional,” Shane says.

While this winter has been fairly mild on the crew, the workforce is out no matter what the weather conditions are, and the weather for today’s tour allowed for a nice, clear view of what it was like to be in what Shane calls the “belly” of the lock.

“The canal out here is the main street; it’s the heart of the community and we want to make sure that as the stewards on the canal that it is safe and operable and that these communities can still attract tourism and have economic activity along the banks of the canal.”

The work being done now is all the more important as the canal celebrates being in its bicentennial era of operations.

Navigation season for the Erie Canal opens up on May19th, but because of recent requests by local tour boat operators, folks in the Greater Rochester region will get a chance to utilize the canal a little bit earlier than other parts of the state ahead of and during the PGA tournament the week of May 15.