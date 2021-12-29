Driver hospitalized following rollover crash on snowy roads in Pittsford

Pittsford

Posted: / Updated:

PITTSFORD, N.Y. (WROC) — A single driver sustained minor injuries after their vehicle overturned and came to a rest in a ditch near Clover Street around 12:20 a.m. Wednesday night.

According to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office, weather and road conditions caused the operator to lost control of the vehicle while travelling Northbound on Clover Street. Officials say the vehicle hit the guardrail and rolled over, trapping the driver in the process.

Officials say the operator managed to escape from the vehicle on their own and was transported to Rochester General Hospital for treatment to injuries.

The roadways where the incident occured where opened shortly after a short investigation.

