ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A Drag Storytime for kids took place at a Pittsford book store Saturday afternoon. Attendees enjoyed light refreshments as performers dressed in drag read children’s stories to the audience.

The event comes after the Town of Pittsford initially tried to charge organizers — Pittsford CommUNITY — over $8,000 in security fees for the event at the Pittsford Community Center.

Organizers moved the event to Book Culture, where pro-LGBT demonstrators gathered in support of the event.

“There’s a lot of people that are going to think that this is some kind of negative event,” Attendee Ruby Sullivan said. “I mean, you can hear it with the people protesting this, and we, as a counter protest, just want to make sure that the kids are seeing love instead of hate.”

The Town of Pittsford did reverse their course on the fees, offering the group the chance to hold their event at the community center without the high fees.

In response, Pittsford CommUNITY scheduled a second drag story event there. That will take place on Saturday, April 23 from 2:00 – 3:00 p.m.

Registration has not opened, but will be required.