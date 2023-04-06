PITTSFORD, NY (WROC) — A group is saying a planned drag show in the Town of Pittsford is running the risk of cancellation.

This, after the town is now requiring additional costs for security. The event is scheduled to have drag performers reading LGBTQ-inclusive stories to children and lead arts and crafts activities with the kids.

After what was described as a tense board meeting this week, ‘Pittsford CommUNITY‘ were hoping for more dialogue from the town and wished more was promoted about this being a child-friendly event.

Catherine Doyle with Pittsford CommUNITY said on Tuesday, the town board heard from people who have misconceptions about what drag is — and how it’s a form of performance used for education. She feels that misconception is going to take a while to change.

“Well, I think I would have liked the town to recognize that Pittsford Community is run by people who are educators, who are licensed mental health counselors, who have multiple specialized degrees in these areas, and have the best interests of children at heart– and would never do anything that would pose a threat to children,” said Doyle.

Based on the concerns from the public and threats on social media, the town said they have offered the group two options for security that day — with costs that will be billed to the group, not to taxpayers.

Option one is over $8,500 for extra security at the community center. The other option is around $1,600 dollars and includes other security options but is at an outdoor facility.

Tharaha Thavakumar with the group said they were proactive, and already hired one security guard for the drag event and made sure sheriff’s deputies will be in the area.

“Monday this week, we got an email from the Rec director stating that we would have to pay $8,500+ for security for the employees here, or we can move it to another town facility where we would have to pay $150 to reserve it, plus $1,600 in security fees for security, and that location is not available on the 15th, so we would have to change our event anyways, and then they gave us a deadline of Friday to come up with the money,” said Thavakumar.

The Town of Pittsford said in a statement Thursday:

“We are committed to ensuring everyone has access to our Community Center spaces. The safety and well-being of our patrons and staff is our first priority. Our security plan for the drag story hour program is a responsible and responsive reaction to concerns also shared by the group organizing the program.“ “We’ve provided the drag story organizers with two options — both of which we feel offer the appropriate security for all patrons and staff. Because these measures are well beyond regular facility use needs, the cost for them must fall to the organization holding the program.“ “Our Pittsford Community Center is a welcoming place for those of all interests and backgrounds. We offer a wide range of programs and activities for diverse interests, needs and abilities. It is open to all residents and many others. Community groups in Pittsford and Pittsford residents are welcome to reserve rooms and other facilities, so long as the safety, security and well-being of other residents and staff is not compromised and that use complies with applicable rules for the various venues. We’re proud to serve all the members of our community.“ Town of Pittsford

Town of Pittsford Councilmember Stephanie Townsend says councilmembers were not informed or consulted on the statement or the security fees.

“The statement from the Town does not reflect a consensus of the Town Board,” Townsend said.

The drag event is still scheduled for April 15. The event is free to attend.

FULL STATEMENT FROM THE TOWN OF PITTSFORD:

The Monroe County Democratic Committee also weighed in Thursday with a statement to media: