Cutting red tape: Rapid testing business upset after being asked to close up shop

PITTSFORD, N.Y (WROC) — Can red tape be cut in a pandemic, for businesses that are helping stop the spread? One private company, SameDay testing has learned: they can’t cut corners. The location in Pittsford was asked to shut down by a code enforcement officer after breaking zoning regulations.

Laura Mattioli is site manager for the new location that recently opened in Perinton. She and her coworkers were upset to hear that their business had to shut down and move, even in a global pandemic.

“They shut us down on the basis that we are a medical facility,” she said. But she, and her colleagues are not medical professionals, and do not call themselves a medical business in any way. “We just collect samples people give us and send them to our lab in Boston,” she said. So why does it matter that they are deemed a medical facility?

“That decision is made by the town code enforcement officer, and I trust their judgement,” said Pittsford Mayor Robert Corby. He says the rule is that medical facilities can’t operate facing a main drag. He says this is likely the case for any municipality. Those kinds of businesses aren’t going to draw a lot of foot traffic, like hair salons, coffee shops or retail stores would. The more foot traffic a building can attract, the more they support surrounding businesses.

“You don’t allow attorneys offices of medical offices because it creates a dead spot on your main street,” he said. “First floor buildings facing the street need to be retail – there’s a domino effect, the more retail businesses you have they support each other.”

Mattioli says because they are an essential business in a global pandemic, there should’ve been an exception. But Corby says: it’s not that easy.

“You cant just arbitrarily say you don’t have to follow the rules,” said Corby.

Mattioli says the business did well and drew a lot of people – and that could’ve possibly helped those surrounding businesses. But, Corby said from the start, the business was very quiet and didn’t open up communication on pursuing a variance or another option.

Mattioli says logistics of sorting through legalities, (like for example, applying for a variance) – would just be a distraction from her priority – just helping people in a pandemic.

“We are here to stop the spread,” she said.

Another concern of Mattioli’s was that a dentist office was operating behind her building in Pittsford. But, because the building wasn’t facing the main drag, it’s not breaking any zoning rules.